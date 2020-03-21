THE LIFE AND DEATH OF AN INTERNET ONION

Brixton Sandhals

Implicit in its name, the Internet is a vast network, like a grid connecting distant points across a globe. What was first devised to transfer simple hypertext between the basements of software geeks, now delivers the very contents of our lives over continents and oceans in clever approximations of txt, png, and wav. The clay and silt of human experience–be it memory, identity, knowledge, connection, or love–have all found their proxies here. Our ability to analogize our experiences into data has allowed us to share our lives independent of physical restraint, and in light of this decade’s global pandemic, this ability has been incredibly important. Like the virus, our culture, politics, economies, and relationships must mutate and adapt to ensure their survival. What the Internet offered us was an opportunity to remove our lives from the corporeal existence the virus must operate within.

And so we move away from our bodies. And yet, as our lives are peeled back from the physical to be funnelled online, staring back at the pithy residue that is left, I find it harder and harder not to sing the Internet's praises through gritted teeth. Because as life moves further from the body, the restraints on such a fundamental part of our lives as love, grow tighter and tighter, and we, further and further apart.

I believe there is room for love online though. Love often starts here on the Internet. It grows and changes here, falls apart, rekindles, spreads, learns, deepens. Love may flower when we speak with one another in long blocks of text, in the exchange of a smile over video, or within any of the myriad ways we share an experience together online. But when I consider love, I can’t help but think of certain intimate moments in my own life–a soundless breath against my skin, the shape of someone in a shadow moving across the room at sunset, the swelling of a sigh in an embrace, the sensation of drawing closer but not yet touching. I cannot help but think of a kind of love which surfaces between two bodies in shared space.

If the body is removed, where does that leave love? The Internet prioritizes content–it is made of content–but often love grows, almost like a mold, in darker, quiet places, swelling to fill the gaps between bodies close together. But at times, it feels these gaps have yawned too wide for love to grow. Our lives in the form of text, image, and sound, share more space with one another than they ever have in history, and yet it is hard to see ourselves in these shared spaces when the body is detached. How do we express love in this world which forbids us proximity when it is precisely proximity that we crave?

At times the feeling of distance can become unbearable. At times I think we may even run away from the tools of communication we do have, simply because by using them, we are forced to confront the ways in which they are insufficient, and by extension, our own loneliness. We press send, and watch a thought zip into cyberspace to mingle with those of our loved ones, only to leave our bodies behind. Where is the network to connect our bodies?

A few weeks ago, I received this photo from a friend in a group chat:

As the sun was setting over Seoul that evening, a rainbow had appeared before a burning, purple sky. Moments before, I was assembling my things to go to the gym. Seeing this message, and unable to see anything from my window, I rushed outside to look up at the sky myself before the colors began to bleed out. Crossing to the middle of the street to a bus stop, I leaned over a railing and snapped a photo.

Later that night, when the day was done, I lay on my bed and opened Instagram to swipe through my friends' Stories one more time before going to sleep. One after another, I saw photos of the rainbow from people all over Seoul. And the feeling that sprung over me looking at these images was of a corporeal closeness I don’t usually feel when using the Internet. What was being shared was in part mere data, but in that moment the data itself seemed almost to become a digital monument pointing toward these bodies’ proximity with one another.

KOREA CANADA SINGAPORE GREECE JAPAN

I considered the sky and its objects. And as my mind dwelt there, drifting further and further, I felt a pull drawing the globe’s scattered people as if strings on a net (🌐) into a single, pale, blue knot (🔵). I began to recall a certain feeling I have had, video chatting with friends in different parts of the world. It’s a feeling I would describe as an overwhelming awareness of the roundness and smallness of the earth. For all intents and purposes, we live our lives on flat planes where we walk on straight lines, and balls can sit still over flat concrete; the earth’s spherical shape is something our reason must correct our intuition on. But when speaking with someone thousands of kilometers away, and perhaps seeing the sun set behind them when it is only beginning to rise in your own sky, you feel in your very body the shape of this globe we all inhabit, suspended in space, as though you could hold it in your palm like an onion.

The following week, I began exchanging photos of the sun with friends who live far away during moments of the day where its light was touching both of us. The effect was more profound than I expected. Sometimes it’s painful living in an age that seems increasingly to be defined by the distances it creates. But we could let the world feel so much smaller, and our bodies so much closer. Over the course of the pandemic, it’s become clear to me that we cannot lean on the hope that a network will connect our bodies the way it connects data. But using technology, my perspective shifts, and when I see the sun at once in two skies, I feel a closeness with another body where before I may not have been able to. To stare at one single celestial object with someone, to watch it illuminate our surroundings, to feel its warmth on our skin, and to see it cast a shadow on the ground where we both stand–even thousands of kilometers apart–and then to share that experience in a photo, is a privilege we might indulge more often. Moving my attention, the earth becomes less a collection of points to be connected, and rather a point in itself we all occupy. And so perhaps these distances are only arbitrary. Perhaps they are small, even small enough for love.